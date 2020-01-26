Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

Order of Australia - Vicki Warren received an Order of Australia medal. Photo: Cody Fox

MARYBOROUGH softball and hockey stalwart Vicki Warren has been recognised for her more than 50 years service to sport on the Fraser Coast.

Ms Warren was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the general division.

"I am pretty humbled to be honest, but extremely proud and honest," she said.

She said the award was recognition of how Maryborough people pitched in.

She has held many positions over many clubs and associations spanning back to the 1960s and still involved today.

Ms Warren still holds positions with Softball Maryborough, Hockey Queensland and Granville Hockey.

She has been awarded two life memberships, to Softball Maryborough and Granville Hockey Club.

She was a founding member of Army Escorts Hockey Club.

She was president of All Stars Softball Club for 12 years and of Softball Maryborough for four years.

Her many awards include:

Softball Maryborough:

Blue Service Award 2014 (minimum of 40 years)

Softball Queensland:

Administrator of the Year 2015/16, Diamond Service Award 2014 (minimum of 25 years contribution)

Service Award 2009

Softball Australia:

Service Award 2010

Maryborough District Hockey Association:

Service award 2018

Maryborough City Council:

Australia Day Award 2008

Fraser Coast Chronicle:

Local legend 2016