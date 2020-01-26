Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Order of Australia - Vicki Warren received an Order of Australia medal. Photo: Cody Fox
Order of Australia - Vicki Warren received an Order of Australia medal. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

BRENDAN BOWERS
26th Jan 2020 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH softball and hockey stalwart Vicki Warren has been recognised for her more than 50 years service to sport on the Fraser Coast.

Ms Warren was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the general division.

"I am pretty humbled to be honest, but extremely proud and honest," she said.

She said the award was recognition of how Maryborough people pitched in.

She has held many positions over many clubs and associations spanning back to the 1960s and still involved today.

Ms Warren still holds positions with Softball Maryborough, Hockey Queensland and Granville Hockey.

She has been awarded two life memberships, to Softball Maryborough and Granville Hockey Club.

She was a founding member of Army Escorts Hockey Club.

She was president of All Stars Softball Club for 12 years and of Softball Maryborough for four years.

Her many awards include:

Softball Maryborough:

Blue Service Award 2014 (minimum of 40 years)

Softball Queensland:

Administrator of the Year 2015/16, Diamond Service Award 2014 (minimum of 25 years contribution)

Service Award 2009

Softball Australia:

Service Award 2010

Maryborough District Hockey Association:

Service award 2018

Maryborough City Council:

Australia Day Award 2008

Fraser Coast Chronicle:

Local legend 2016

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        News Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

        Former Coast councillor receives top honour

        premium_icon Former Coast councillor receives top honour

        News ‘I’ve been lucky enough to serve a variety of people across the region’

        Australia Day off to sizzling start at BBQ festival

        premium_icon Australia Day off to sizzling start at BBQ festival

        News There’s nothing more Australian than a barbecue

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm