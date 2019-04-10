Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Youth week Red Cross beach day - 16yo Hayley Howard and 17yo Portia Robertson.
Youth week Red Cross beach day - 16yo Hayley Howard and 17yo Portia Robertson. Cody Fox

Buy Now
News

Sports and games on beach part of Youth Week

10th Apr 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCARNESS Beach transformed into a party venue on Wednesday, with young people having some fun in the sun.  

Children and teenagers came together to play sport, blow bubbles, do some colouring in and enjoy a free sausage sizzle.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

  The beach party, hosted by Red Cross, was part of Youth Week.  

The fun atmosphere provided a safe environment for attendees to enquire about services available in the region for young people.   

Red Cross team leader Liz Wild said staff spoke to children about the organisation's mental health services, a program helping with youth housing and homelessness, as well as a youth support service.  

"It was a space for young people to connect, and meet with services in a safe place," Ms Wild said.  

"It's a great way for them to come together."  

fccommunity fcwhatson fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DELICIOUS: Relish Festival coming back to M'boro

    premium_icon DELICIOUS: Relish Festival coming back to M'boro

    News The Fraser Coast's Relish Festival is on again this year and it's set to be a taste sensation

    • 10th Apr 2019 7:00 PM
    CRASH: Children rushed to hospital after car hits tree

    premium_icon CRASH: Children rushed to hospital after car hits tree

    News The patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

    REVEALED: How the council will fund its new Hervey Bay HQ

    premium_icon REVEALED: How the council will fund its new Hervey Bay HQ

    Council News Councillors approved a shortlist of locations last month

    BOOST: M'boro prison set to get seven new officers

    premium_icon BOOST: M'boro prison set to get seven new officers

    News The ranks at Maryborough prison are set to be bolstered.