Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manager of Maryborough Sports Club David Banks is looking forward to welcoming the club community back to the Maryborough Sports Club. Photo: Stuart Fast
Manager of Maryborough Sports Club David Banks is looking forward to welcoming the club community back to the Maryborough Sports Club. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

Stuart Fast
23rd Jun 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH Sports Club is set to reopen on July 10, much to the delight of club members.

Club Manager David Banks said reopening was a long time coming, since the club closed on March 23.

The Club managed to retain staff through Jobkeeper with Mr Banks saying both staff and members were looking forward to coming back.

“The club is like one big family,” he said.

Mr Banks said the Sports Club had considered reopening earlier but the earlier restrictions meant reopening was not viable.

Mr Banks said reopening in July meant people could come to their “favourite watering hole, have a drink, meal and share a laugh.”

He said many patrons had expressed their excitement to come back through Facebook.

The temporary closure allowed the Sports Club to organise several working bees, performing maintenance and, renovations to “spruce up (the club) for everyone.”

There will be changes to the venue to combat the spread of possible infections such as hand sanitiser available and social distancing.

“Rest assured we’re doing everything to make sure the club is clean and virus free,” He said.

Mr Banks was looking forward to welcoming patrons back to the club.

coronavirus fraser coast coronavirus restrictions eased david banks maryborough maryborough sports club
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        premium_icon Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        Crime The estranged stepdaughter of backpacker murderer Robert Long has pleaded for authorities to never let him out of jail, describing the man who took her from her home...

        ROYAL RECALL: How Chronicle covered historic visits

        premium_icon ROYAL RECALL: How Chronicle covered historic visits

        News The Fraser Coast has been a favourite destination for royals

        UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

        News Paramedics remain on scene at the Toolara Forest crash