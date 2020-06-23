Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

Manager of Maryborough Sports Club David Banks is looking forward to welcoming the club community back to the Maryborough Sports Club. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH Sports Club is set to reopen on July 10, much to the delight of club members.

Club Manager David Banks said reopening was a long time coming, since the club closed on March 23.

The Club managed to retain staff through Jobkeeper with Mr Banks saying both staff and members were looking forward to coming back.

“The club is like one big family,” he said.

Mr Banks said the Sports Club had considered reopening earlier but the earlier restrictions meant reopening was not viable.

Mr Banks said reopening in July meant people could come to their “favourite watering hole, have a drink, meal and share a laugh.”

He said many patrons had expressed their excitement to come back through Facebook.

The temporary closure allowed the Sports Club to organise several working bees, performing maintenance and, renovations to “spruce up (the club) for everyone.”

There will be changes to the venue to combat the spread of possible infections such as hand sanitiser available and social distancing.

“Rest assured we’re doing everything to make sure the club is clean and virus free,” He said.

Mr Banks was looking forward to welcoming patrons back to the club.