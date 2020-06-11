SPORTS GRANT: Oztag kicks goal with grant

OZTAG: Shut down by coronavirus restrictions, with no way to raise funds, a storm-damaged canopy seemed like a major challenge for the Hervey Bay Oztag club.

Now club president Glenn Hanson says the club is on track to getting it repaired thanks to a $1000 grant from Stockland.

The money came to the club through Stockland’s CARE Grants, an annual program run throughout communities located near a Stockland retail centre, residential or retirement living community.

Hanson said the coronavirus crisis had completely shut down club activities with no matches and no opportunity to raise club funding.

He said the club and players were looking forward to a return to normality, with stage three of coronavirus restriction easing.

The club was hoping to be back playing by July 15.

Centre manager of Stockland Hervey Bay Paul Davis said the shopping centre was proud to give back to the community.

“We recognise and appreciate the incredible value that these groups bring to our local community, and are pleased to help support them in their efforts with these $1000 grants,” Mr Davis said.

Fraser Coast grants this year were awarded to Hervey Bay Oztag, Torbanlea State School P & C Association, Zephyr Street Performing Arts Community Theatre and Special Needs Fraser Coast.