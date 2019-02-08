Menu
Maryborough and District Allsports Showcase secretary Mike Grounds encourages more clubs to join the event.
Sports on show for sign ons

Boni Holmes
by
8th Feb 2019 1:25 PM
AN INFLATABLE futsal court and a giant chess set will be just some of the interactive demonstrations at Maryborough High School this weekend.

Maryborough and Districts All Sports Showcase secretary Mike Grounds has invited dozens of clubs and organisations to attend the event with demonstrations, displays and information.

He said there were a lot of indoor and outdoor sites and presentations.

"This year we have use of the new performing arts building at the school," Mr Grounds said.

"We have also got the oval, basketball, netball and tennis courts."

The event will include junior tennis, basketball, netball, junior golf, motor sports, football, Riding For the Disabled, roller derby, futsal, Maryborough Chess Club, swimming club and rowing clubs.

A tennis ball machine will be operating and there will be a rowing machine demonstration, golf pro tipping demonstrations and the introduction of wheelchair basketball.

 

SPORTS SMORGASBORD: Maryborough BMX Club members like Adam Hogan and Aiden Barsby will be on hand at the Maryborough and Districts Allsports Showcase this weekend.
Last year's event had 36 clubs and organisations attend.

"We are well represented for Maryborough," Mr Grounds said.

"Many of the district's schools' staff are involved in sport.

"They are very committed to the region's sports and events which I am pleased to see.

"This year Maryborough High's principal Simon Done has bent over backwards to help facilitate this event.

"Hospitality students will go around taking orders and deliver it to the stalls."

 

(L) John Lawton and Robert Green from Maryborough Tenpin Bowl will be at the Maryborough and District Allsports Showcase.
For last minute registrations Mr Grounds said they would find room for clubs to join in the event right up until the last minute.

"We have the makings of a good little event," he said.

"It is just not sign up, it is have a go."

The Maryborough and Districts All Sports Showcase will be held on Saturday, February 9 from 9.30am-12.30pm at Maryborough State High School, Sussex St entrance.

If your club or organisation would like to be part of the growing event contact Mike Grounds on 4121 4713 or maryborough regionalallsports@hotmail .com.

The event is free and will be officially opened by the RSL Pipe Band at 9.30am.

