Sports Precinct lights powered on ahead of opening day

LIGHTS ON: The lights at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct were powered on as part of a demo run on Saturday night, signalling the latest work on the project is nearing completion. Blake Antrobus

LIGHTS being switched on at the Fraser Coast's premier sporting complex are an indication the project's first stage will soon be fully realised.

The Chronicle has obtained some of the first images of the precinct's stadium-grade lights being switched on as part of a demo run at the weekend.

Project staff tested the lighting systems a few weeks ahead of the Sport Precinct's red-letter carnival day on February 16.

It comes a few days after satellite clubhouses were installed around the complex as part of the stage one works.

Lines for the netball courts were also drawn up earlier this month. Some works are yet to be completed on the banks and the surrounding car parks.

Stage Two of the project involves the development of a PCYC and premier football field.

Stages Three to Five include the construction of fields for rugby league, AFL and tennis, a running track and additional clubhouses on the precinct.

These works are expected to start later this year.

The controversial project has divided the Fraser Coast since its business plan was received by the council in July last year with some ratepayers expressing concern about the cost.

Council documents revealed plans to construct a stadium that could host more than 10,000 people for major A-League and potential Intrust Super games. Funding for the next stage of the Sports Precinct was also listed by the council on the priority project wishlist for the Hinkler Regional Deal last week.

The complex will be opened on February 16 for a community carnival to celebrate the completion of the first stage of development.

The event will run from 9am.