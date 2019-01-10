Sports Precinct opens with community carnival celebration

RED-LETTER DAY: Players from Hervey Bay Netball, Football Queensland - Wide Bay and Hervey Bay OzTag meet with Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and deputy mayor Darren Everard to look over the finishing touches on the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

THE gates of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct at Nikenbah will be thrown open with a community carnival to mark the completion of the first stage of the complex.

Set to kick off on February 16, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the open day would include live entertainment, food and drinks, as well as the opportunity to watch the first sport being played at the venue.

"It is a red-letter day for the precinct and we invite residents to come along and join in the celebration of this milestone, watch the games and have a look at the new clubhouses and facilities,” Cr Seymour said.

"We are also signing leases with the first three sporting codes to call the precinct home - Hervey Bay Netball Association, Football Queensland and the Hervey Bay Oztag Sports Association.

"It will be a big day for the three codes, which have more than 2100 participants between them. They will have room to grow, and the leases give them security to apply for grants to develop their facilities.”

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the development of the Sports Precinct was part of the council's plan to build better communities.

"With an extra 50,000 people expected to call the Fraser Coast home over the next 20 years, we need sport and entertainment facilities that meet the current demand and cater for future growth,” he said.

Association president Eddie Anderson said Hervey Bay netball has welcomed finding a permanent home after more than 20 years of trying.

"The move gives us an opportunity to build an identity within the community with our own dedicated facilities and gives our athletes a sense of ownership.

"The facility will allow us to build on our current membership and allows us to promote netball and sports tourism.

"We can now host larger carnivals and have capacity to host State Events in partnership with Netball Queensland as well as room to expand as the sport grows.”

The opening of stage one of the precinct is a very exciting time for football, Football Queensland - Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said.

"We are looking forward to expanding our competition and player numbers.”

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct community celebration will run from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019, with the official opening occurring from 10am.