Sports return funded: Government announce assistance package

Doon Villa players celebrate what proved to be the winning goal in the 2019 under 16 grand final.

SPORT: Local community sporting clubs preparing to resume play at their venues next month will welcome the State Government's $51.3 million Return to Play recovery assistance package announced on Sunday by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Health Minister Steven Miles and Sport Minister Mick de Brenni.

The package has:

- $14m COVID SAFE Active Clubs Kickstart - funding for hygiene supplies, training, equipment, utilities and bills. Up to 7000 clubs will receive grants of up to $2000.

- $10.8m Active Industry Fund - funding for 77 state- level sporting organisations and industry peak bodies

- $15.5m Active Restart infrastructure Recovery Fund - grants for minor works and revenue generation at 3000 clubs.

- $11m FairPlay vouchers - vouchers of up to $150 for about 73,000 young Queenslanders to participate in physical activity and families experiencing hardship due to Covid-19.

Doon Villa Football Club president Adam Hedberg welcomed the government's financial initiatives for community sport to return.

"I am currently filling in our club Active Clubs Kickstart application as we speak," Hedberg said.

QSport CEO Peter Cummiskey said the cash would help clubs meet the necessary COVID SAFE requirements.

"The sporting fraternity are clearly keen to return to their clubs when Stage 2 easing of Covid-19 restrictions kicks in on 12 June and with their usual revenues impacted, the government's funding from this package will be appreciated by club administrators required to put safety and hygiene checks in place," Cummiskey said.

"With organised training to restart next month, this is a timely injection of support from the state for a significant sector of the wider Queensland community.

"Bringing forward support for state sporting bodies will enable them to do their job without putting further strain on their constituent clubs and participants.

"And providing support to parents and guardians to help ensure kids are not prevented from getting back into sport because of job losses in families is a positive move in everyone's interests."

For more information on the packages, visit www.covid19.qld.gov.au/returntoplay