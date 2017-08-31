25°
Spot chosen for M'boro's fast-charging electric car site

Carlie Walker
by

IT HAS been revealed that Maryborough's fast-charging electric car site will be located in Lennox St.

The station will be part of Queensland's Electric Super Highway, which was announced in July.

Tenders to install electric vehicle chargers have now closed and successful contractors will be announced in coming weeks.

So far 18 towns and cities have been confirmed as part of phase one of the Electric Super Highway.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said Maryborough would have its very own fast-charging electric vehicle station located on Lennox Street (near Alice Street), Maryborough.

"The installation of a fast charging station on Lennox Street is great news for Maryborough," Mr Saunders said.

"It will boost drive tourism in the area and provide economic benefits for our region.

