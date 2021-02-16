SPOT THE SNAKE: Scaly guest takes dip in Bay pool

A Hervey Bay family has shared the moment they found an unwanted scaly visitor in their pool.

Nicolle Maxwell, from Walligan, was at home when she spotted something in the pool earlier this month.

“Nicky always looks at the pool when she walks past the window, usually it’s a palm frond floating but this was moving the other way to the filter flow,” her husband Greg told 7NEWS.com.au.

“She walked outside to have a closer look and saw the snake.”

She called her husband for assistance before they relocated the snake into bushland using a rake.

He was pretty keen to just get slithering away into the bush,” Greg said.

The pair shared the images on a local community page.

“It’s to remind others that even though things are hard to see, dangers in and around the pool and yard are there,” Greg said.

“If it reminds just one person to check their pool it could save even just one life.

The couple has two children and Greg said pool safety was a “top priority” and the family had always checked the pool and skimmer before using the pool.

He said they had only seen about eight snakes in their time living in the area, two of which were in the pool.