Spots on M'boro Relay for Life still open

Mad Hatters (l-r) Lucinda Briscoe, Madison Sharman and Tracey Keyworth get in into the spirit of the Relay for Life in Maryborough in 2016.

SPOTS are still open for teams on Maryborough's Relay for Life, with the relay day fast approaching.

The relay will be held at Maryborough Showgrounds on May 6-7, with teams of up to 15 people getting involved.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift encouraged locals to join a team and make a difference.

"By supporting the fundraising efforts of local relayers and participating in Relay For Life, you can make a vital difference right here in the local community,” she said.

"We currently have 29 teams registered for Maryborough Relay For Life, but need many more participants to get involved and show they care.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.”

To register a team visit www.relayforlife.org.au.