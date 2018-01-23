Spots open on region's drug action team

HELP combat the scourge of ice and illegal drugs in the Fraser Coast by joining the Federal Government's Local Drug Action Team.



Now in its third round, new applications for community members and organisations, health treatment services and non-government organisations are now open.



Hinkler MP Keith Pitt encouraged anyone with an interest in tackling drugs and alcohol issues in the community to apply.

"LDAT members could include representatives from local councils, schools, police, youth services, primary health services and treatment services, community groups, non-government organisations." Mr Pitt said.

"There are now 80 LDATs across Australia representing more than 300 partnerships, including the T@Y - Thursdays @ the Y - being run by YMCA Bundaberg, which received additional funding under Round 2 of the Program."

For more information visit www.adf.org.au/ldat.



Applications close February 19.

