SPOTTED: Crocodile sighted in Great Sandy Strait

A crocodile near the Mary River. A crocodile has been spotted in the Great Sandy Strait.

A CROCODILE sighting has been reported in Butchers Creek in the Great Sandy Strait near Maryborough.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection received the report on March 22, but there have been no reported sightings since.

A spokesman for the department said officers have two floating traps in the Mary River, but the traps were currently closed.

"As the temperature in the Mary River drops, crocodiles won't be actively feeding which makes trapping crocodiles very challenging but they may be seen sunning themselves on river banks," he said.

"Officers are monitoring the river for evidence of crocodile activity such as slides and tracks on the river banks."

Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP on 1300 130 372.

The department investigates all crocodile reports it receives.