SPOTTED: Shock new croc sighting on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
4th Aug 2019 12:15 PM
A RARE crocodile sighting has been reported at Beebli Creek, near Toogoom.

The sighting was reported on June 20.

A statement on the website of the Department of Environment and Science said the area was being monitored for further sighting reports.

Earlier this year two unconfirmed reports of crocodile sightings were reported to the department, both at Big Tuan Creek.

The Fraser Coast is within Zone F of the Queensland Crocodile Management. It is considered an atypical habitat zone as it is an area outside the normal extent for crocodiles.

Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

Any crocodile found in Zone F is automatically targeted for removal, regardless of size or behaviour.

Members of the public can report crocodile sightings by calling 1300 130 372.

beelbi creek crocodile fraser coast sighting
Fraser Coast Chronicle

