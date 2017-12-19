Spread Christmas cheer and shop local

HELP spread the Christmas cheer and get to know your community by keeping your gift shopping local.

Mary Ryan's Books, Music and Coffee owner Cate Akaveka said by supporting her business, customers allowed her to give back to the community.

"We're the ones who employ everyone's kids, we support local charities and we sponsor teams," Ms Akaveka said.

"I think what people need to remember is when they shop local, a lot more of their money stays in the community.".

Ms Akaveka said they had faced challenges in the past with online retailers, but being adaptable has been key to their survival.

"Having really knowledgeable staff who are very well read and also having a carefully curated supply of books," she said.

"People want to come in and talk about books and ask our advice so that's the difference.

"We'd love to be able to offer those same prices that Book Depository or Amazon can offer, but they sell them (books) for less than what I buy them for."

Fraser Coast Regional Council small communities development and finance Councillor Anne Maddern said shopping locally rather than heading to the city and online encouraged economic growth.

"It comes back to the old economic multiplier," Cr Maddern said.

"Shopping locally provides support to businesses who hire locally and then those employees shop locally and it goes round and round."

Cr Maddern said another aspect of shopping locally was building a connection within the community.

"I think the social aspect of it is very important too," she said.

"It gives you an opportunity to say hello to your local shop keeper and you're able to say Merry Christmas."