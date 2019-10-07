Spread your wings to learn about migratory birds

FLOCK IN MOTION: Bird enthusiast Cecile Espigole takes a photo of a mixed flock at Maaroom.

BIRD watcher and lover Cecile Espigole is spreading the Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution message in hope of inspiring people and organisations to take measures for their conservation.

She said the World Migratory Bird Day theme would put the spotlight on the negative impact of plastic pollution on migratory birds and their habitats.

There are currently 671 events organised in 70 countries around the world to celebrate migratory birds, including an event in Maaroom next Saturday.

The bird enthusiast said the event offered a unique opportunity to learn about a special group of birds, waders.

"These birds are magnificent athletes, flying up to 25,000 km every year," she said.

"They range from tiny 24-gram birds to the world's largest wader, the far eastern curlew, weighing in at over one kilogram.

"The Great Sandy Strait is an internationally significant area for waders, but most people are oblivious to their presence."

Ms Espigole said 17 resident and 36 migrant species of wader occurred in Australia; in total, about three million birds.

"They feed on the shorelines of coastal and inland wetlands of Australia.

"The majority breed in the higher latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere in places like Siberia and Alaska and travel the East Asian/Australasian Flyway twice a year on migration.

"From September to June, many species can be found in the Great Sandy Strait where you have an ideal opportunity to study these species.

"They face increasing pressures from burgeoning human populations and habitat destruction throughout the flyway."

To learn about migratory shorebirds found on the Fraser Coast and their amazing journey to the northern hemisphere, meet at the marquee at the end of the park at Maaroom Boat Ramp on Saturday, October 12, with the event running 6.30am-10am.

Bring a hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, water bottle and a pair of binoculars if you have them.

For more information phone Cecile Espigole on 0438195443 or email cecile.espigole@gmail.com.

An email or call to say you are going would be appreciated.

To learn more about the day visit worldmigratorybirdday.org/.