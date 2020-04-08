Menu
Diane Baek from DSB Property Management with Easter gifts for her tenants.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Realtor’s bid to spread Easter cheer amid COVID crisis

Blake Antrobus
8th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
DIANE Baek knows a little holiday spirit will help ease the COVID stress this Easter.

As tenants and property owners face increasing uncertainty with the coronavirus, the owner of DSB Property Management is handing out Easter gift bags to the children of her tenants.

Ms Baek said it was a stressful time for renters and property owners alike with people losing their jobs.

She said the situation was made worse because of unclear government advice on issues like rent assistance and bans on evictions.

"We've got a lot of residents who have lost their jobs and had businesses close," Ms Baek said.

"They could line up for Centrelink and get a payment early, but it still may not come in time for Easter.

"If the parents are stressed, the children are going to feel it as well.

"I understand the position they're in and want to do something nice for them."

Industries across the Fraser Coast have come to a grinding halt due to restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Real estate agents are also feeling the pinch, with open homes and auctions cancelled and staff sent home.

Ms Baek said the gesture was her way of "paying it forward" to her tenants for the national holiday.

"If it wasn't for my tenants, I wouldn't have a job," she said.

"I felt I should give something back."

Ms Baek said many tenants were still staying positive during the pandemic but it would take a while for things to return to normal.

