The Tinana students first to fly eco-flag for Australia

AS THE first school to fly the eco-flag for Australia, Tinana State School will host the Sustainability and STEAM Symposium next month.

The Green Flag school will be one of 400 hundred schools and more than 10,000 students across Australia who focus their knowledge and passion for the environment through comedy, songs, quizzes, rap, plays and experiments around the environment issues of concern to them during 2019 Kids Teaching Kids Week.

The Sustainability and STEAM Symposium will be held on September 4 to increase sustainability awareness, create connections within communities and to encourage our students to be future environmental leaders.

Nine schools and more than 600 students from Maryborough High, Aldridge High, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St Helens, Albert, Parke, Tiaro, Bauple will join Tinana State School.

Tinana State School's Katelyn Thiele shares her knowledge at the Kids Teaching Kids Sustainability and STEAM Symposium. Valerie Horton

Students will teach each other about issues such as the protection of marine life and the threat of plastic, local native species, water wise gardening, worm farming, and recycling, beeswax wraps, sustainable cane, forming an Eco Committee, Deeper Learning Pedagogies, DIY T-Shirt Bags, human powered vehicles and hold the largest litter free lunch on the Fraser Coast.

Engaging with endangered animals were Mataya Box and Lily Connell-Mead at a recent Kids teaching kids sustainability and STEAM Symposium. Valerie Horton

TSS organiser sustainability champion Robyn Yates is delighted by the enthusiastic response from schools, community groups and organisations.

"It is always exciting for our local schools and students to be part of this national effort to have more kids teaching kids about the environment - and to see just what kids can do when they put their hearts and minds into making a difference," Ms Yates said.

"The range and quality of workshops that will be presented by students on the day are guaranteed to be inspiring.

"These will again be complemented by diverse workshop offerings by our wonderful partners and mentors for our students."

Tinana State School teacher Yasmine Shaw joined in the Say No to Plastic Bags pantomime at the Kids Teaching Kids Sustainability and STEAM Symposium. Valerie Horton

Ms Yates said to help there will be more than 25 organisations, local government agencies, community groups and others involved to support this great event of environment activities and learning.

This event will be held on Indigenous Literacy Day.

"What better way to show sustainability then to recycle celebrated at the event with Tinana hosting a Great Book Swap to raise much-need funds to buy books for remote communities.

"On the day students will swap one of their favourite books for someone else's for a gold coin donation and raise dollars proving that they can make a difference."