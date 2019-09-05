Menu
BIG BRASS BAND: Maryborough Excelsior City Band will perform at the band hall this weekend.
Spring has sprung for Maryborough's excelsior city band

Carlie Walker
5th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
IT'S the music that has been the soundtrack of Maryborough for more than 100 years.

And this Sunday the city will come alive with the sounds of the Maryborough Excelsior City Band when the Spring Showcase gets under way from 1.30pm.

Conductor Mel Neilsen said the band usually played the concert performances at the Excelsior Band Hall near Maryborough Court House twice a year.

But due to sickness earlier in the year, this will be the band's only performance at the hall this year.

Mr Neilsen said there would be a wide range of music at the event.

While crowds were used to hearing the band perform lighter music, this one would be a bit more in-depth and would be a real celebration of brass, he said.

"There will be quite a variety of different sorts of music, that's all I can say," Mr Neilsen said.

From classical music to traditional brass and ballads, there would be a song for every taste, he said.

The band has a strong following that regularly turns up to watch them perform and Mr Neilsen is hoping others will also come along and enjoy the performance.

"We're hoping it will be jam-packed full," he said.

"We're looking forward to a very pleasant afternoon."

The band celebrated its centenary in 2013.

The band enjoyed its first success in 1904 when it took out the Championship Contest, held in Maryborough, and has had repeated success throughout the years.

Doors will open from 1pm.

Tickets will cost $10 and will include afternoon tea.

    • 5th Sep 2019 9:15 AM