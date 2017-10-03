Spring in the South Burnett wine country

SPRING has definitely arrived in the vineyards at Moffatdale Ridge and budburst is upon us.

The vines, which just a few short weeks ago looked barren and devoid of life, are now coming alive with a flush of vibrant green, creating the foliage which will shade the fruit from the harsh Queensland sun, the small buds become the flowers and then by October they will evolve into the more familiar bunches of grapes, destined to become another year of beautiful wine.

It is often surprises us which variety will wake first and this year it was cabernet sauvignon, another great South Burnett variety with an interesting heritage.

In the late 1990s DNA profiling showed that the grape is an offspring of the cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc varieties and the first cabernet sauvignon grapes seem to have appeared in the 17th century during a period of cross breeding varieties. This makes the variety a relatively modern grape.

Over the past 400 years, though, cabernet sauvignon has gone on to become one of the most widely planted red grape varieties in the world and it's now cultivated in many parts of Europe, South Africa and New Zealand while in Australia, cabernet sauvignon has grown to become the second most widely planted red wine grape next to shiraz.

The South Burnett is suited to cabernet sauvignon because of our warm climate.

As a wine maker cab sauvignon is an easy wine to make and given our passion to make wines suitable to enjoy in a warmer climate, we use some old traditional Italian methods and soften the wine to produce a beautifully balanced wine with ripe berry fruit flavours and elegant tannins, which will age very well.

We held our annual Italian Festival in September with a fantastic day with a record crowd enjoying music ranging from traditional Italian folk, a sprinkling of opera, a touch of jazz and some even some Elvis.

A great line up of Italian motor cars on show, a pop up art gallery, the occasional game of bocce and amazing Italian food, my favourite was the sweet cannoli made by my wife and our resident chef Susan and the amazing porchetta dish served by Dan and Steph from Hervey Bay's Eat restaurant.

Traditional Italian Food, Wine and Music enjoyed under a picturesque blue sky, Mama Mia it just doesn't get much better.

The best thing about cabernet sauvignon is the food pairing, it's an awesome accompaniment to so many dishes, but the recipe below is my favourite.

Braised Lamb Shanks with Rosemary

INGREDIENTS

6 lamb shanks (about 2.5kgs total)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

3 large carrots, peeled, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

10 garlic cloves, minced

1 bottle of Moffatdale Ridge 2014 cabernet sauvignon

750mls of diced tomatoes with juices

400mls low-salt chicken broth

400mls beef broth

5 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

PREPARATION

1. Sprinkle shanks with salt and pepper. Heat oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add shanks to pot and cook until brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer shanks to bowl.

2. Add onions, carrots and garlic to pot and saute until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients. Return shanks to pot, pressing down to submerge. Bring liquids to boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer until meat is tender, about 2 hours.

3. Uncover pot; simmer until meat is very tender, about 30 minutes longer. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Chill until cold; cover and keep chilled. Rewarm over medium heat before continuing.)

Transfer shanks to platter; tent with foil.

Boil juices in pot until thickened, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over shank

Recipes like this are the reason my head says go to the gym but my heart says drink more wine.