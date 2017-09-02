Spring is here and local reefs are firing up with quality fish

SPRING is upon us and this will see a change in the weather and fishing.

The local reefs are starting to fire up again, along with our inshore fishing for flathead and whiting.

BURRUM

Clear conditions of late have made it difficult in the lower reaches of the Burrum.

Dropping leader size has been crucial to get the bites.

Bream have been reported in the upper reaches with trevally, whiting and flathead also being reported.

Out at the 8-Mile, school mackerel can be found with strip bait and metal spoons getting the job done.

WIDE GROUNDS

On the wide grounds coral trout, sweetlip, cod, trevally and parrot have been reported.

Snapper have also been about with some great results coming at night.

URANGAN PIER

Off the Urangan Pier some big spanish mackerel have been taken this past week.

Fish over 20kg have been reported with live baits a must for targeting the big mack.

Other captures off the pier have been bream, flathead, whiting, tailor and squid.

SANDY STRAIT

Tailor can be found in the strait with numbers coming from Ungowa, River Heads and around the Kingfisher Jetty.

Big bream can also be found with fish to 1kg reported coming in on last week's full moon.

South and North head are hot spots for big bream with bait fishing at night getting some great fish.

Flathead have also been about with some nice fish coming from the drains and gutters on the ebb tide.

For whiting anglers this time of year can see some of our best summer whiting catches, walking the sand flats of the strait on the flood tide is a great way to find the whiting.

Using live yabbies or blood worms for bait will increase catches.

PLATYPUS BAY

The seasons are changing up in Platypus Bay, snapper have begun to move on, making way for trevally, mackerel and tuna.

Working the reefs with soft plastics will produce some nice fish but light leaders are a must at present as the water is ultra clear.

On the beaches a few flathead can be found along with some whiting for those willing to get out of the boat and walk the beach.