SPRING: Now is the time to enjoy the flowers

HELLO SPRING: The weather is great and the gardens are looking the best they will all year.

HELLO SPRING: The weather is great and the gardens are looking the best they will all year. Donna Gibbs

SPRING is finally here.

All the shrubs and trees I have pruned are growing fresh foliage and the bulbs I have planted have all come up.

Even the Dutch iris and the paint lilies have flowered.

My hippiastrums have also begun to bloom. Hippies are my favourite flower.

They don't need a lot of care, they look dramatic with their large colourful flowers and the bulbs multiply underground so each year you have more to enjoy or to share around.

My beautiful hippiastrums. Donna Gibbs

September is the one month I find I can have off in the garden and I try to take advantage of the calmer weather to relax and enjoy all the work that's gone into feeding and watering.

I also like to walk around the neighbourhood to look at other people's gardens.

If I get the opportunity to talk to the owner I will be cheeky and ask for a cutting. If it grows well for them it will for me too.

Most gardens around my area are looking very pretty.

Dutch iris. Donna Gibbs

One house has masses of petunias out front. It must feel great when they arrive home each day.

There are lots of flower shows on this month. Keep an eye out in the paper or listen to the radio. The gardeners there are very knowledgeable and easy to talk to.

The orchid house at the botanical gardens is always worth a look, but especially now.

<< CLICK HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

So grab the pram, dog, bike, children, spouse or friend and take a stroll.

The weather is great and the gardens are looking the best they will all year.

Stop and say hello if you see me. I'll be on my pushbike with the crazy frog helmet.