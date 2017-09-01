WEATHER: What's in store for first weekend of spring

Spring time is upon us and it's brought some beautiful weather to the Fraser Coast. Photo Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

IT'S time to ditch those winter woollies.

Spring might have only just started but it's bringing with it some beautiful weather for the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology weather and climate manager Richard Wardle said ideal conditions in Maryborough and Hervey Bay were thanks to a high pressure system

"The entire state was dominated by a high pressure system over Southern Australia which was extending a ridge of Queensland bringing nice conditions," he said.

Maryborough can expect plenty of sun with a top of 24 degrees on Friday while Hervey Bay will reach a slightly cooler temperature of 23 degrees.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

It might be an idea to have a blanket handy with temperatures set to drop to nine degrees Friday night in Maryborough and 11 degrees in Hervey Bay.

Tomorrow residents can enjoy a sunny 26 degrees in Maryborough while Hervey Bay endures more cool weather with a top of 24 degrees.

It might be ideal to have an umbrella handy with a slight chance of rain expected in Maryborough tomorrow morning.

As for Sunday, Maryborough will see a top of 27 degrees and Hervey Bay 25 degrees with sunny skies.

Mr Wardle said the Wide Bay area will experience warmer days and warmer nights than normal in Spring.

"In terms of rainfall, there's actually a chance it will be above average for Spring and that's just in the south east," he said.

"(Wetter conditions) extends up past Bundaberg and certainly for Wide Bay there's a good chance (Spring) will be wetter than normal."

But don't get too excited about rainfall just yet with Mr Wardle expecting most of the rainfall to hit in October.

He said an "onshore easterly flow" which is "unusual" for this time of year would bring wetter than normal conditions.