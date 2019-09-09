SPRING SELLING: Luxury Dundowran Beach scores top price

3 Palmwood Drive in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week when it sold for $965,000

3 Palmwood Drive in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week when it sold for $965,000 Corelogic/realestate.com

DUNDOWRAN Beach is a retail haven, with one of the suburb's homes topping the Fraser Coast property market.

The 2349 sq m property at 3 Palmwood Dr sold for $965,000 to become the highest-reported sale in the region last week.

3 Palmwood Drive in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week when it sold for $965,000 Corelogic/realestate.com

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a 250m walk from the beach and includes a sauna.

The house was on the market for 293 days and was originally listed for $975,000.

3 Palmwood Drive in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week when it sold for $965,000 Corelogic/realestate.com

The land last sold in August 2002 for $55,000 and was valued in June 2018 for $175,000.

The home comes complete with a 9m x 7m shed with air-conditioning, and two 10,000L water tanks.

3 Palmwood Drive in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week when it sold for $965,000 Corelogic/realestate.com

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $340,000, which gave one home owner the title to 43 Cromdale Cct in Kawungan.

The bargain hunter's property was 89 Kent St in Maryborough, selling for $150,000.

3 Palmwood Drive in Dundowran Beach became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week when it sold for $965,000 Corelogic/realestate.com

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

TOP SALES LAST WEEK:

2. 55 Kent St, Urangan $660,000

3. 53 Cove Bvd, River Heads $550,000

4. 15 Fairway Dr, Urraween $435,000

5. 4 Wattle St, Point Vernon $432,500

6. 11 Farmhill Pl, Takura $430,000

7. 2 Faulkner Rd, Urraween $380,000

8. 9 Picadilly Cct, Urraween $370,00

9. 22b Cunningham St, Torquay $353,000

10. 43 Cromdale Cct, Kawungan $340,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.