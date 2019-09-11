Menu
REIQ's Damian Raxach
REIQ's Damian Raxach
SPRING SELLING: Property market steady in busiest time

Jessica Lamb
by
11th Sep 2019 12:28 AM
THE Fraser Coast residential housing market is ticking along well, according to a local expert.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland Fraser Coast chair Damian Raxach said the region had interest from not only interstate buyers but also neighbouring regions like the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba.

"The general market is stretched, with lots of different people and different areas," he said.

"This is traditionally the busiest time of year and it is holding true this year, which is good.

"The market is still very price sensitive, whilst there are lots of buyers out there they aren't going to buy overpriced properties.

"They are not acting irrationally because the market is balanced enough with supply and demand."

Mr Raxach said the most popular homes continued to be four-bedroom houses.

"We are finally seeing buyers happy to accept three-bedroom homes which wasn't the trend 12 months ago," he said.

"There is a little bit of interest in units however we are still a long way below the norm."

