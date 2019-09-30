SPRING SELLING SERIES: 16 must-read stories before you buy

See the Chronicle's luxury listing article for all the information about 1 Melia Ct, Dundowran Beach.

See the Chronicle's luxury listing article for all the information about 1 Melia Ct, Dundowran Beach.

FROM luxury listings, flipping and suburb guides to real estate bargains, here's a handy guide to buying on the Fraser Coast.

As part of News Corp's Spring Selling series, the Chronicle has worked with local real estate agents to compile in-depth snapshots of the region's property market.

WATERFRONT WONDERS: From the banks of the Mary River to panoramic views of the Sandy Strait from your backyard. This is what the Fraser Coast property market's hidden gems have to offer potential investors and home owners according to our region's experts.

AMAZING TRANFORMATION: Is the flipping houses trend taking off in the Fraser Coast? Should you renovated before selling? Just ask this Maryborough couple who flipped their 1872 home .

DOWNSIZING AND LOVING IT: When the Bellingers decided to spend two years travelling around Australia in their van, they always kept their eye out for the perfect spot to see out their golden years.

TWO IN ONE: The chance to secure two homes in one. This is how the Fraser Coast's real estate experts are describing the investment opportunities for duplexes in the region.

INVESTORS DREAM: The Fraser Coast's consistently tight rental market is a calling card for those looking for investment properties.

UNIQUE UNITS: While the Fraser Coast's unit market has traditionally been slow moving, local experts have shared their thoughts about why it's time to buy.

PROPERTY BOOM: With the population surging and the health sector providing a stable employment base, Glen Winney is confident the Fraser Coast is no longer a "boom or bust” region.

REPORT REVEALS: Hervey Bay's property market is on the verge of a boom, new data reveals. Analysis by property market research firm Propertyology named Hervey Bay one of 53 locations Australia-wide "on the cusp of stronger market conditions”.

LUXURY LISTINGS: The sale of basic brick homes in city markets has long given cashed-up interstate investors the chance to buy big on the Fraser Coast.

AFFORDABLE LIVING: The same developer behind the success of Maryborough West's Timbers Reserve residential estate is also developing the other end of the Heritage City.

INTERSTATE INTEREST: The Fraser Coast residential housing market is ticking along well, according to a local expert.

$10M DEVELOPMENT: Hervey Bay's commercial project, The Avenue, is tipped to be open for business by the end of the year.

MARKET TOPPING HOME: Dundowran Beach is a retail haven, with one of the suburb's homes topping the Fraser Coast property market.

SUBURB SNAPSHOT: While the Fraser Coast boasts some of the most affordable property prices in the state, breaking into the real estate market can be daunting.

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT SALE: A major development site with the potential for more than 400 residential lots has changed hands in Maryborough West.

IMPRESSIVE PRICE: A Maryborough childcare building has sold at auction for a jaw-dropping price to top the Fraser Coast property market.