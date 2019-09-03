Springfield schools prepare for landmark event

ALL 11 public and private schools in Greater Springfield are preparing for a landmark education event in October that will be the first major achievement of the Greater Springfield Learning Coalition.

The coalition, sponsored by Springfield City Group and officially launched earlier this year, is a partnership between the school's principals that is believed to be a first in Australia.

It will host an inaugural week-long event, the Greater Springfield Festival of Learning, from October 21-26.

The festival will encompass a wide range of connected events and activities across Greater Springfield that together will showcase the eleven schools and celebrate learning.

The event has been billed as an opportunity to have members of the community experience learning communities and educational environments, apart from their own, with the advantage of all the schools being only five minutes apart..

Springfield Central State School principal Angela Gooley said she was proud to be involved in such a proactive and forward-thinking community.

"We are in the fortunate position of having not just one great school down the road, but 10 amazing schools and all within five minutes of each other," Ms Gooley said.

She said it opened up an opportunity for the schools to work together to have a positive impact on the lives, learning and outcome of their students.

Springfield Central State High School school captain Laura Muirhead said from a student's perspective, it was great to see everyone working together.

"As students we are proud to represent our school and are even more excited about being together as part of a bigger collective," Miss Muirhead said.

To find out more about the Learning Coalition and Festival of Learning, please visit: http://gslearningcoalition.com.au/