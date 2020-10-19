Springsteen ‘on the first plane’ to the Coast

CITY leaders are launching a charm offensive to lure rock star Bruce Springsteen to become the Gold Coast's newest resident.

The man known as The Boss announced over the weekend he would move to Australia if US President Donald Trump is re-elected on November 3.

"I love Australia. Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It's always a treat to come," he said during an interview to promote his new album Letters to You.

"Love the people, love the geography, a great place for motorcycle trips, it's close to our hearts.

"If Trump is re-elected - which he will not be; I'm predicting right now he's gonna lose - if by some happenstance he should be, I'll see you on the next plane."

While Trump's opponent, Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears in the box seat to triumph at the election, the Born to Run singer's words has set hearts fluttering among his biggest fans - Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and Helensvale councillor William Owen-Jones who say they want to lure Springsteen to the city.

SPRINGSTEEN 'LOVES THE GOLD COAST'

Bruce Springsteen spoke of his love of the Gold Coast and riding his motorbike through the city.

Cr Tate said his presence would help revitalise the Gold Coast's live music sector which has been devastated by COVID-19.

"If The Boss' wants to move to Australia, where else would he go?" he said.

"We are COVID-free and our lifestyle is the envy the world over. He would also be a very handy addition to our live music scene as it gets back on its feet.

COAST NEARLY LURED SPRINGSTEEN TO STADIUM

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"He would join the many Americans who might have been Born in the USA but are now living out their Glory Days here on the Gold Coast."

Cr Owen-Jones, a long-time fan, said he hoped to see Springsteen hold a residency at HOTA and a revival of his award-winning stage show Springsteen on Broadway.

"He is more than welcome to come and hold a residency right here on the Gold Coast," he said.

William Owen-Jones. Picture: Jerad Williams

"If he would bring his recent Broadway show here to HOTA, we would certainly welcome that."

Springsteen has toured Australia frequently in recent years, often playing shows in Brisbane.

While has not yet played on the Coast, he spent time in the city in 2014.

During a show, he told 12,000 fans about his love of the Gold Coast and its"beautiful beach where the wave went on for miles".

Bruce Springsteen loved surfing on the Gold Coast.

The Boss and some of his bandmates rented bikes from Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson at Slack's Creek and took a 200km day ride, stopping to take photos at Mermaid Beach and Currumbin, before rumbling down the coast to Byron Bay, where they stopped for a break and a burger.

In a blog called "Gold Coast Australia - the Last Beach Party", Springsteen posted photos of himself at the beach with bandmates including pianist Roy "the Professor" Bittan, who he carried on his shoulders out into the surf before dumping under a wave.

