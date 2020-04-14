Sprintcars return: Maryborough to host World Series round

Maryborough Speedway World Series Sprintcars - Brooke Tatnell and Andrew Corbet on the back straight.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Speedway World Series Sprintcars - Brooke Tatnell and Andrew Corbet on the back straight.Photo: Alistair Brightman

SPEEDWAY: as part of the series on Tuesday January 5, 2021.

On Saturday, the World Series Sprintcars draft calendar was unveiled for the 2020/21 season, with 14 rounds of racing spread across two months and five states.

Broadly similar to last year's successful schedule, the calendar has been tweaked to work in with the Australian title in Perth in early February.

The Speedweek and Sunshine Swings are a little more compressed than last year but two rounds in late January in South Australia are the beneficiary of this.

The decision to add new tracks to the roster paid dividends in 2019/20, and this year Whyalla (SA) and Geraldton (WA) will also join the party.

Maryborough Speedway president Paul Swindells views the decision to return to Maryborough as a vote of confidence in the committee and the track after this year's event.

"We must have gone alright to be included again," he said.

Swindells believes upgrades to lighting and other facilities will encourage the sprintcars to include Maryborough every year in the series.

"Cars set track records this year and we will continue to improve the facilities for the drivers and the fans," Swindells said.

He is viewing the schedule with caution however due to the pandemic.

"Whatever happens, we will be ready to go," he said.

Geraldton's speedway president Peter Dowie was excited about the impact the event would have on the community, saying "this is easily the biggest thing to ever happen to our track", with a Thursday night show being the first opportunity for the new national champion to run as #1 a few days after the national title.

Whyalla in South Australia is conveniently located on the start of the trip west, and has secured a coveted Saturday night round on January 30.

Club spokesman Michael Brown was rapt to have WSS coming to town.

"It's the pinnacle of Australian speedway, and we're excited to be involved and have a crack," he said.

Lismore also returns after a successful event earlier this year, while debutante Esperance will be back in 2022 when the schedule is more convenient.