SPRINTCARS: World to come to M'boro for huge night of racing

THE biggest event in the 61-year history of Maryborough Speedway will hit the track in January when the Heritage City plays host to a World Series Sprint Cars round.

The World Series championships will hold three rounds in Queensland, taking place in Brisbane, Toowoomba and Maryborough.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller could not hide his pride that the club's hard work had paid off.

"We have been working towards this for over 10 years,” he said.

"It is recognition of the hard work done by the club.

"It just goes to show that our governing body believes in the quality of our facility and track.”

Drivers from around Australia and the United States will descend on the Fraser Coast to showcase their talents on Saturday January 7, 2020.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour congratulated Maryborough Speedway on securing the event for the Fraser Coast.

"We have only just found out about the event and we will work with the speedway to ensure the success of the event,” Cr Seymour said.

Mr Moller urged all speedway and motor sport fans to save the date in their calendars.

"You will get to see the best of the best racing in Maryborough,” he said.