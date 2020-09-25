‘Spritely’ 94-year-old recognised for war service

Lillian Coyne was presented with a special medallion and certificate by Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien to honour her service in World War II and mark the 75th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War.

THE war service of 94-year-old Lillian Coyne has been honoured with a presentation from Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien this week.

The ceremony was held at the Tiaro RSL sub-branch, where Mrs Coyne was presented with a special red poppy medallion and certificate to honour her service in World War II and mark the 75th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War.

"Lillian is a spritely 94-year-old and is the only remaining World War II veteran in the Tiaro Sub-branch and is the Tiaro RSL Patron," Mr O'Brien said.

"Lillian served in the Women's Royal Australian Navy as a writer, or in other words as a clerk, mostly as a member of HMAS Moreton."

Lillian has spent almost her entire life as a resident of Bauple and for many years was a volunteer at the Bauple Museum.

"Her knowledge of the history of the Bauple district is immense - in fact I'm told Lillian is something of a walking, talking Bauple encyclopaedia," Mr O'Brien said.

"She has a great sense of humour and mateship.

"An example of that sense of mateship was revealed recently when an old shipmate became seriously ill and was not expected to live.

"The sub-branch arranged a driver and she went to Brisbane in the RSL vehicle to share a few hours with a fellow veteran she knew she'd never see again.

"That's the sort of mate anyone would be proud of."

So well regarded is Lillian in Bauple, that on her 94th birthday, a sizeable number of the locals staged a drive-past her home in decorated vehicles, while Lillian, dressed in similar fashion to the late Queen Mother, took the "salute".

"Lillian has been, and remains, a true gem, and Tiaro RSL Sub-branch is rightly proud to have her as a member and their patron," Mr O'Brien said,

Donald Jones and Tony Pope were also presented with special certificates acknowledging their 30 years of continuous membership and dedicated service to RSL Queensland.