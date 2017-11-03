Whats On

Free D.I.Y. workshops to help spruce up your home

Tackle your own D.I.Y. project at Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay with free workshops during November.
Kerrie Alexander
by

IT'S all about the great outdoors this November at Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay, with a series of free home maintenance and outdoor entertainment DIY workshops every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Designed for all ages, a Bunnings spokesman said the workshops would provide participants with insights and hands-on DIY projects for the home and outdoor space in preparation for the entertaining season.

Learn how to do up your kitchen, bathroom and laundry at this Saturday and Sunday's sessions.

November 11 and 12 will focus on outdoor and entertaining.

Kids can also join in the DIY fun and create their own take-home projects in the free kids' D.I.Y. workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday.

This Saturday and Sunday will be paint for fun workshops. November 11 and 12 will be recycle art workshops.

Bunnings Hervey Bay is located in Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba. Phone the store on 41285100.

Topics:  bunnings hervey bay christmas 2017 fccommunity what's on workshops

