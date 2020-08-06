Menu
South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett is in hot water. Picture: Grant Trouville/NRL Photos
Rugby League

Sprung! Wayne Bennett caught in COVID-19 breach

by Phil Rothfield
6th Aug 2020 9:45 AM
Super coach Wayne Bennett has been sprung breaking the NRL's strict bio-security rules.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Bennett had lunch on Wednesday at the popular Leichhardt Italian restaurant Grappa yesterday with a woman, believed to be his partner.

There is a chance Bennett could be stood down pending a coronavirus test.

The South Sydney coach is involved in Friday massive night's grudge match against his old club the Brisbane Broncos, and the man who replaced him, Anthony Seibold.

 

Wayne Bennett could face a coronavirus test. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images
A patron at the restaurant contacted this newspaper to inform us Bennett was there.

The NRL integrity unit will investigate the incident.

The Rabbitohs were unaware of the incident when contacted by The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday morning.

 

" I can't comment until I can speak to Wayne," Souths chief executive Blake Solly said. "He is on the field at training."

Bennett is due to have his weekly press conference later on Wednesday morning.

Under the strict COVID-19 restrictions players, coaches or staff members inside the bubble are prohibited from public places including restaurants and cafes.

Bennett was in hot water with the NRL earlier in the season for failing to report an off-season incident when his five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in a street brawl at Casino.

The club was fined $10,000.

This latest incident comes just a day after Bennett took aim at Seibold, denying suggestions he backstabbed his coaching rival and claiming he was a victim of lies in an explosive prelude to Friday night's Broncos-Souths grudge match.

 

Originally published as Sprung! Wayne Bennett caught in COVID-19 breach

