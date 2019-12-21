Spy's wife who fled charged over teen’s death

Anne Sacoolas, who was driving on the wrong side of the road in the UK when she kiiled Harry Dunn. Picture: Supplied

Anne Sacoolas, who was driving on the wrong side of the road in the UK when she kiiled Harry Dunn. Picture: Supplied

Tragic Harry Dunn's mum has broken down in tears after a US spy's wife was charged with causing the teen's death in a horror smash.

Anne Sacoolas allegedly collided with Harry's motorbike as she drove for 365 metres on the wrong side of the road after leaving RAF Croughton, Northants, in August.

The family of Harry Dunn, from left, mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn speak to the media outside the Ministry Of Justice in London. Picture: AP

The 42-year-old, who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash and flew back to the States.

But Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn were told she is no longer immune from prosecution in a letter from the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Harry Dunn. Picture: Supplied

Anne Sacoolas. Picture: Sky

The Sun reported that family spokesman Radd Seiger confirmed UK prosecutors have charged Ms Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.

Extradition proceedings though the Home Office are now being started to bring Ms Sacoolas back to the UK.

Sacoolas' lawyer, Amy Jeffress, said in a statement to the New York Post on Friday that the diplomat's wife remains "devastated" by the "tragic accident" that killed Dunn - but doesn't plan to willingly return to the UK to face prosecution.

"Anne would do whatever she could to bring Harry back," the statement read.

"She is a mother herself and cannot imagine the pain of the loss of a child. She has co-operated fully with the investigation and accepted responsibility."

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles cries after hearing Anne Sacoolas has been charged over her son's death. Picture: Supplied

Sacoolas faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted, which is "simply not a proportionate response" to the incident, Jeffress said.

"We have been in contact with the UK authorities about ways in which Anne could assist with preventing accidents like this from happening in the future, as well as her desire to honour Harry's memory," the statement continued.

"But Anne will not return voluntarily to the United Kingdom to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible but unintentional accident."

Flowers left in remembrance of Harry Dunn on the B4031 near RAF Croughton near Brackley, England. Picture: Getty

Touching footage shows Harry's mum and dad sobbing as they hugged loved ones minutes after learning her fate.

"We've done it," Ms Charles said. "I'm just really proud that I've carried out my promise to one of my kids. The promise that I made we would get justice.

"It means everything. I would never have rested ever without being able to carry out that promise I made on the night we lost him," she said. "I'm just glad that we've done it."

Mr Dunn said "This is it. It's amazing, absolutely amazing.

"Justice. Whatever happens now doesn't matter, we got what we wanted."

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn joins an anti-Donald Trump protest as NATO Leaders attend a reception at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. Picture: Getty

A file of evidence was handed to UK prosecutors last month after Northamptonshire Police interviewed Ms Sacoolas in the US.

They today tweeted to say they "welcome the decision" but would not comment further.

It comes after the parents met with Mr Raab on Tuesday and were told the Government is doing "everything it can" to get justice.

The MP said: "I appeal to Anne Sacoolas herself to do the right thing.

"If there is a charging decision from the Crown Prosecution Service, I urge her to come back to the United Kingdom and co-operate with the criminal justice process."

Mother of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles speaks to the media after meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in October. Picture: Getty

Speaking previously, Ms Charles told how the last time she saw her son alive was when he rode past her on the motorbike as she made her way home from work.

"I put my hand up and I smiled to myself and thought: 'I'll see you in a couple of hours'," she said. "The next time I saw him was a few hours later. But he was lying dead in the hospital."

Charlotte Charles (L) arrives for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on October 9. Picture: Getty

Ms Charles revealed her tragic son "broke" his body in the devastating crash - but his £700 helmet left his "beautiful" face unscathed.

Harry's parents travelled to the US and had a meeting with US President Donald Trump to put their case that Ms Sacoolas should return to the UK to face charges.

However, they were left stunned when Mr Trump said Ms Sacoolas was in the adjoining room and asked them whether they wanted to meet her.

The couple rejected the offer.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission