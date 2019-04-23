Squad chosen for women's Battalion

CHARGE: Past Brothers player Nicole Curtis runs down the field. She has been selected for the Bears.

CHARGE: Past Brothers player Nicole Curtis runs down the field. She has been selected for the Bears. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The strong start to the season by the Hervey Bay Seagulls has been rewarded by the selectors of the Bundaberg Bears' 47th Battalion team.

The side has almost a third of the team that will compete at the event on the Sunshine Coast on May 4 and 5.

The team was announced on Monday night by the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The 19 player squad has been selected from an original list of 28 that was released last month.

Last year's premiers Past Brothers have the most players with 10, while Hervey Bay contributes five and The Waves four.

There are seven players in the team that competed in last year's team that didn't win a game and finished last in the competition.

The side is aiming to do better this year.

The team will train this week and next week before heading to the titles.

All ladies will also need to get through this week's games in the BRL women's competition to make sure they are fit.

TEAM:

Brothers: Simone Van Den Kieboom, Jacinta King, Sharna Curtis, Nicole Curtis, Jazzman Melling, Stephanie Shearer, Kady Tinker, Rose Sweeney, Jude Bust, Tiara Bust

The Waves: Christi Chapman, Courtney Douglas, Zara Johnson-Gamia, Cassandra Koch

Hervey Bay: Sophie O'Toole, Kayla Baldwin, Skye Houliston, Sarah Crumblin, Holly Bulcher

Coach: Andrew Filo; Manager: Jodie Curtis; League Safe: Kyle Groves.