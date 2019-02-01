Squeezing in a break to help community

A BUNCH of Maryborough and Hervey Bay's business people are taking time out from their busy schedules not just to socialise but to help our worthy community organisations.

Fifteen years ago, David Hinton and Darren Everard started a group called Lunch Bunch. Five years ago, Julian Ellis and Craig Hilton replicated the idea in Maryborough.

Julian said the idea stemmed from realising everybody was getting busy and having little downtime out of work.

Since then more than 30 local businessmen, retired and working, get together to enjoy a meal, beer, laugh and general get-together.

"We started the Maryborough Lunch Bunch for the same reasons and to get the Maryborough and Hervey Bay business people together," Julian said.

"We have averaged about 40 to the Maryborough lunches and had a massive 60 to our last lunch just before Christmas."

They organise the meet once a month in Hervey Bay and three throughout the year in Maryborough, with the prospect for more.

During the Maryborough lunches they also run chook raffles and monster raffles, raising more than $14,000, with Hervey Bay's group raising $30,000.

The group has donated to various organisations and people with disabilities, including buying a boat for Team Jemm for her triathlons, a wheelchair for Aiden Harris so he can compete in triathlons, computer programs for the Maryborough Special School, a tablet for the Bauple Special School, ovarian cancer, Beyond Blue and Livin Org tradies breakfast.

The Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum recently received $2500 and curator John Meyers said it was very timely due to the big year they were expecting with school tours. Under the Australian Education curriculum all high schools have to teach World War I history.

"As a result of that we will have a lot of high schools coming from all over the region to learn about the Gallipoli Armistice memorial and here," Mr Meyers said.

He said council had approved for the museum's volunteers to run the tours.

Since starting 14 years ago the museum has grown, with more than 100 volunteers and a collection worth more than $17 million.

"We do appreciate the support and recognition to assist us - it costs around $50,000 a year just to open the door."

DETAILS

The Lunch Bunch events are held on the first Friday on each month at the Beach House, Hervey Bay and at the Maryborough Carriers Arms three times a year.

For more information email julian.k.ellis@nab.com.au or phone 0417792434.