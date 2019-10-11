Bay school's multi-million dollar expansion unveiled

STATE OF ART: St James Lutheran College new theatrette is open. Students Thomas Payne, Ethan Brown, Charlie Andersen, Lachlan Elder and Elke Aulsebrook enjoy the space.

Alistair Brightman

SAINT James Lutheran College Year 12 student Thomas Payne enjoyed putting on performances utilising the school's theatrette new state-of-the-art systems.

The new 80-seat theatrette is tiered across two levels and contains $65,000 in the latest audiovisual technology and equipment.

"There is now a great sound system and this an important upgrade for the school."

Previously concerts and other audio and visual work had been done out of the school's church.

"This will open up opportunities for dance, music, drama, film and television students to really test their creative boundaries," he said.

St James Lutheran College is the largest independent school in Hervey Bay and received a $1.5 million federal government funding boost from the Block Grant Authority to complete two major construction projects worth $3.7 million at the school.

The first stage - a $2.1 million expansion - was opened in May.

College principal Luke Schoff said the funding for the school was important for the students' development.

"They will help with the creativity, communication, collaboration by having these purpose built facilities," Mr Schoff said.

"As St James classes have grown in size, so has the need for classrooms and its important students will have these new technologies to help them in the future.

"The students are looking forwarded to using the new facilities."

State member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen helped to unveil the final stage of the multi-million dollar upgrade.

There was a building dedication by Pastor Tim Spilsbury.

The school has applied to the Federal Government for a further $4.2 million grant to upgrade more facilities.

Next year there will be 694 students and the new facilities will cater for the future expansion of the school.