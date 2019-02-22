St James Lutheran College defies expectations

DUE TO its small size, St James Lutheran College traditionally misses out on being included in state-wide school rankings to avoid unfair skewing.

But not in the latest round.

Thanks to its cohort growth, the school was not just included in a latest ranking, which was based on last year's OP results, but topped the list out of Fraser Coast schools.

The rankings are based on the number of OP students compared with the percentage of those students who achieved a 1-5 result.

St James Lutheran College not only topped the local list but came out at number 14 in Queensland with an overall OP 1-5 percentage of 38.46%.

OP1 achiever Damica Laurie, who graduated from St James Lutheran College last year, said the school's size was one of the many aspects she liked about it.

"The small class sizes made sure that you always were able to receive lots of help,” she said.

"I really loved the community atmosphere.

"It's an awesome feeling knowing that hard work pays off in the end.”

Damica is about to start studying a Bachelor of Advanced Science (Honours) at University of Queensland in Brisbane.

St James Lutheran College principal Luke Schoff was buzzing with pride at the news his school was now known as one of the best in the state for education.

"It just makes me feel thankful that I have the staff that I do,” Mr Schoff said.

"They're always there with the students, providing them with feedback and support.”

Mr Schoff said staff aimed on encouraging students to try their best, with results often defying expectations.

This echoes Damica's results, as she told the Chronicle she never had an expectation to score an OP1 and didn't think it was a possibility.

There are 41 students undertaking Year 12 at the school this year, with 26 of them OP eligible.

This is a vast growth from last year, in which 10 students finished with an OP.