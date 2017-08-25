St John's Anglican Church blessed with new priest

WELCOME: Reverend Gregory Loumeau has been welcomed as the new Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of St John’s Anglican Church in Hervey Bay.

REVEREND Gregory Loumeau has been welcomed as the new priest-in-charge of the Parish of St John's Anglican Church in Hervey Bay.

FCAC principal Lisa Harper said Father Greg was no stranger to Hervey Bay, having moved here with his young family in 2014 to take up dual roles as chaplain with Fraser Coast Anglican College and associate priest with St John's Anglican Church.

"Our previous Parish Priest, Father Allan Paulsen, and I had this idea that our respective institutions were the pillars and Father Greg's role was the bridge between the two organisations," Mrs Harper said.

"Father Greg embraced this concept and we have seen a much closer bond between the college and the church, which is wonderful."

"On behalf of the college community, I thank Father Greg for his efforts and faithful ministry among us at Fraser Coast Anglican College and warmly congratulate him on his appointment as Parish Priest.

"As a result of the close relationship between St John's Anglican Church and the College, we know we will still see Father Greg a great deal."

Father Greg said he looked forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for ministry on the Fraser Coast.

"It has also been a true blessing in my life to have been called to Hervey Bay and I am ever grateful to the faith placed in me by the parish and our Archbishop."

A commissioning ceremony was held last Thursday for Father Greg and was resided over by the Reverend Jeremy Greaves, Bishop of the Northern Region.