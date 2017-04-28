St Mary's bookworms bury into brand new library

EVEN without a library, it's hard to get Abbey Mugford and Alexandrea Rossiter away from a book, especially if it's Harry Potter or Roald Dahl.

But the two Year 6 students at St Mary's Primary School are more than excited to keep up their habits at the school's new library, opened to the public after six months of closure.

"We're excited to catch up on all the books we want to read,” Abbey remarks over her latest choice from the shelf.

The refurbishments cost an estimated $350,000 for what Librarian Mary-Clare McKinnon calls "a complete transformation” of the space, which incorporates a technology and robotics section for younger students along with new lighting and structures.

"It's just fantastic; the children have more access to the learning space and literature, and the presentation is just beautiful,” she said.

"It will definitely get more kids reading and borrowing.”

Staff from the school took the time to cut the ribbon and bless the new building at the opening ceremony.