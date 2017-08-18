St Mary's College student claims prestigious science award

STEM AWARD: St Mary's College student Thomas Groth has received the Peter Doherty Student Excellence in STEM.

IN THOMAS Groth's eyes, science is all about understanding the world around us.

And his passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) has earned him the prestigious Peter Doherty Student Excellence Award for 2017.

The award recognises outstanding and innovative achievements in the field.

The St Mary's College captain, who is studying four of his six subjects in the STEM field and achieving a grading of Very High, was selected out of 125 applicants from across the state.

"Science plays such a large role in all facets of society, and it's interesting to understand the common happenings around us,” Mr Groth said.

"It definitely broadens my perspective, because I have a deeper understanding of the principles that basically everything is founded on.”

Mr Groth said he aims to pursue a dual degree in electrical engineering and business.

His physics teacher Amy Peen said Mr Groth was a privilege to teach. St Mary's College principal Graham Meertens said Mr Groth was not only an outstanding student but "a great leader”.