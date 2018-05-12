Menu
Students performing in the Addams Family Musical.
Whats On

Maryborough students put on a spooky musical

12th May 2018 11:39 AM

STUDENTS at St Mary's College Maryborough are bringing the creepy and kooky Addams Family to life.

Addams Family Musical will be performed on Saturday (May 12) at 1pm and 7pm at the school.

This kooky and funny show is being directed by teachers Tracy Wright and Jonathan Canning with some dances choreographed by Alice Foddy.

The students have been busy rehearsing through the holidays and staying late after school.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and concession, with tickets available at the door.

There will also be a performance on May 18 at 7pm and May 19 at 7pm.

