St Stephens come to the aid of Hervey Bay Touch Association

DONATION: Hervey Bay Touch Football president Jodie Houliston receives a new first aid kit from St Stephens acting general manager, Madonna Bowers. Brendan Bowers

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Hervey Bay Touch Football Association are ready for the summer season.

Twelve senior teams and 46 junior teams will take to the field from this afternoon to start the new season.

Association president Jodie Houliston and her committee are preparing for a bumper season.

"We have over 400 juniors and 120 seniors registered to play over the summer, "Houliston said.

Houliston and her committee have spent the last few weeks completing draws and ensuring everything is ready to go on and off the field.

The Hervey Bay Touch Association continues to work with community groups to grow the sport.

"St Stephens hospital recently donated a brand new first aid kit to the association,” she said.

"We have needed an updated first aid kit for some time and really appreciate St Stephens donating it to us,” she said.

St Stephens acting general manager, Madonna Bowers handed over the new kit on Wednesday.

"We understand the hard work that Hervey Bay Touch football and other community groups do, and it was our honour to recognise their contribution to our community with this kit,” Bowers said.

The touch football representative season also commences shortly with the first matches scheduled for October 28.

"It is a busy time of the year for everyone and it is the start of the build up to what will be an amazing season,” Houliston said.

It is not too late for any person interested in joining a team with the association advising that registrations are still open.

"If anyone is interested or wants some information, they can go to our Facebook or website pages,” Houliston said.