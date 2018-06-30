St Stephen's set for corporate triathlon

CORPORATE TRI: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club member Simon Boss-Walker with representatives from St Stephen's Hospital, who have entered 10 teams into this year's Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon.

TRIATHLON: The first Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon since 2015 will feature 10 teams from St Stephen's Hospital.

About 30 staff will combine for the August 26 event, which will feature teams complete a 300 swim, 10km ride and 3km run to raise money for charity.

Sonja Lisle was a driving force behind getting the teams on board for the event.

"I saw it on Facebook and knew we had good teams here. I thought it would be a lot of fun - we won't be the fastest but we will be the best-dressed,” Lisle said. "They will be out there, a bit revealing some of them - it could get a bit cold on the day.”

It did not take much convincing to get St Stephen's general manager Darren Rogers, who has been at the hospital since October, on board.

"I'm a cancer survivor, from had two lots of cancer. I had Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2010, and prostate cancer in 2013. I had chemo and radiotherapy for my first cancer and then a radical prostatectomy for my second,” Rogers said. "I'm a survivor, and unfortunately I have the gene bracket two which predisposes me to different cancers so it's always a personal reason for wanting to do anything linked to raising funds for cancer charities.

"It's actually got me back down the gym and I am training. I swam at Lady Elliott Island to see how cold the water will be. I'll be in the freezing cold seawater swimming.

"It will be a good day, and it's great to work with the teams in the hospital.”

Local triathlon identity Simon Boss-Walker said the committee was keen to bring the event back after a three-year hiatus, which will raise money for Rally For A Cause.

"It's an extremely important event from that point of view. Every penny we raise goes directly to the charity,” he said.

"It's a lot of fun, we get a lot of people turning up and people who have never done a triathlon before. You just need a bike, runners and a pair of togs to compete. There's a prize for the best-dressed team but we go out there and have an absolute ball.”