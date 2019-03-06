Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

ANSFORD TRIAL: Luke Mitchell's family leave court
Crime

STABBED IN THE HEART: Jury delivers stunning verdict

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Mar 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 6th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN who fatally stabbed her partner in the heart has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

Whether or not Peta Louise Ansford had killed her partner of two years was never in question, but the jury had to decide if it was an unlawful killing or in self-defence.

Jurors, who heard during the trial about a history of domestic violence, have decided Ansford killed Luke Mitchell in self-defence. She can now walk free from the court.

YESTERDAY: A WOMAN who stabbed her partner in the heart will soon learn her fate.

Peta Louise Ansford has admitted to killing her partner of two years, but pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the Mackay Supreme Court.

 

Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.
Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.

Her defence lawyer has argued she killed him in self-defence.

After five days of hearing evidence, the jury has retired to deliberate in the trial against Ms Ansford.

There is no doubt that Ms Ansford killed her partner, Luke Mitchell, but the jury must decide in the killing was unlawful or an act of defence.

What we know so far:

editors picks luke mitchell mackay supreme court peta louise ansford
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    CONFIRMED: Euthanised dingo involved in three attacks

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Euthanised dingo involved in three attacks

    News The most recent incident involved a group of French tourists, including a nine-year-old boy and his mum.

    This week's top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon This week's top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    Guides A Torquay home spent 31 days on the market.

    Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    premium_icon Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    Whats On March will be loaded with laughs in Z-PAC Theatre's auditorium.

    'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    premium_icon 'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    News This is not the first time Fr Kelly has chosen to speak out.