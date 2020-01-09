STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

Police are hoping surveillance footage will help identify the Tinana stabbing suspect.

DASH CAM and CCTV footage could prove to be the magic ingredients needed to identify the man who stabbed Matthew Harvey in Tinana.

Senior Sergeant Mick Polit told reporters in Hervey Bay earlier that detectives were still working to identify the suspect.

Mr Harvey was stabbed and robbed in broad daylight at Schultz Park near the soccer grounds in Gympie Road at around 12.45pm yesterday afternoon.

"Officers are still reviewing CCTV footage from the area," said Sgt Polit.

Motorists with dash cams who had been driving along the busy route at the time may also have unknowingly captured a glimpse of the perpetrator.

Police are calling for anyone who saw a tall man with long, dark hair, dark clothing and no shoes around the precinct to come forward.

Explaining the events that allegedly unfolded, Sgt Polit said Mr Harvey had been sitting in the park when he was approached by the assailant.

An altercation ensued and the suspect tried to take the 43-year-old's bag.

"The victim sustained a stab wound to the lower abdomen. It is very important that we identify the suspect, as the incident could have resulted in a much more serious injury," explained Sgt Polit.

After the ordeal, Mr Harvey walked a short distance to the soccer field to seek assistance.

He collapsed and nearby workers administered first aid until emergency services arrived.

Mr Harvey was stabilised and rushed to the Harvey Bay Hospital where he received treatment before being discharged later yesterday evening.

The stolen bag, containing money and personal items, has not yet been recovered.

Blood splatter and a knife were found near the crime scene.