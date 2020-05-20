Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Crime

Stabbing investigation: Police wish to speak with boy

Felicity Ripper
20th May 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Kiamba just after 4pm on Monday.

Sunshine Coast detectives want to speak with the boy pictured, who is understood to have been travelling in a black BMW.

The sedan was located in Alexandra Headland on Tuesday.

The boy is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, of an average build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is also believed to be accompanied by a woman in her early 20s, who is described as of a dark complexion, around 165cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the pair is urged not to approach them and contact police.

kiamba police investigation stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOLUNTEER WEEK: Couple bonds over love of city

        premium_icon VOLUNTEER WEEK: Couple bonds over love of city

        News Fraser Coast Mayor thanks volunteers during National Volunteer week

        • 20th May 2020 4:56 PM
        RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Magnificent views from Urraween

        premium_icon RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Magnificent views from Urraween

        News This property is available to rent in Hervey Bay right now.

        Blessed to be ‘stuck’ here

        premium_icon Blessed to be ‘stuck’ here

        News When Janine and Craig Robinson flew into Australia, they never imagined their stay...

        Discover history of our chapel

        premium_icon Discover history of our chapel

        News Apart from the forest of monuments and headstones, when you arrive at the M’boro...