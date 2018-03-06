Stache-tastic tradies do the hard yards for Fraser Coast mum

FOR a donation of $275, Dundowran Beach resident Jade Wellings won the equivalent of about $1,280 worth of work from Guaranteed Plumbing.

Ms Wellings, who donated the most money to the company's Movember page, won their competition to hire four tradies for four hours at no cost.

She tasked them with setting up a family garden she had struggled to get off the ground.

Ms Wellings said she was impressed when the four, who had raised funds for men's health awareness, showed up on her doorstep on Saturday morning.

"It was a bargain for a normal hourly rate, and the money is going somewhere where it's really needed,” Ms Wellings said.

"I had to get some work done around the house, and I thought if I had to pay someone to do it I may as well treat it like a donation.”

Ms Wellings chose the garden as she had struggled to get anything growing out of there for more than a year.

The work done by the tradies means she will now be able to start growing vegetables and plants with her children.

"They cleaned it out, got the garden bed ready,” she said.

"What they've done is really special, anyone can say they're doing a campaign and run marketing for their business to get it going.

"But for these guys to put their money where their mouth is, it's amazing.”

The Stashtastic team, consisting of tradies Gavan Mitchell, Jake Coverdale, Nathan Hume and Heath Wilson, set up their competition in November 2017.

The group promised the biggest donation would win the four members to complete any work of the winner's choice around the house. They raised a total of $2,284 between them.