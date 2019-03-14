Staff at M'boro Telstra centre still owed super, union says

The telco giant ended its relationship with Rubicor on Wednesday after the company failed to meet a written undertaking to reimburse super payments to about 60 workers at the Heritage City site.

CASUAL staff employed at a Maryborough Telstra call centre are still owed thousands of superannuation dollars by labour-hire company Rubicor.

But it's not known if the workers will even see a penny after the relations between the two companies collapsed.

The Chronicle understands some affected employees have received less than half of what is owed to them.

This is despite a Rubicor Workforce spokesman claiming the workers were paid their super entitlements on March 1.

Queensland's Community and Public Sector Union has since said they would look at all options available to ensure the workers were paid their full entitlements.

CPSU lead organiser Jonathan Ring, who has spoken with several casual employees at the call centre, said many of them were "pleased to see the back" of Rubicor but were still upset about the superannuation payments.

"Frankly, the payments seem to be on a scatter gun approach," Mr Ring said.

"Some people were paid in December, others were paid in different months, but no one has had their full entitlements paid.

"Our next approach will be directly confronting Rubicor and demanding they pay the stolen money back."

Mr Ring said consideration also needed to be given to the interest accumulated by the delayed super payments.

Rubicor has not responded to questions about the superannuation payments.

The development comes weeks after the CPSU called on Telstra to directly employ the casual workers who were not paid their superannuation entitlements.

On Wednesday, a Rubicor Workforce spokesman said "following Telstra Corporation Ltd's review of current suppliers, effective Saturday April 27 Rubicor Workforce will no longer be a supplier of casual staff to Telstra."

The Chronicle understands staff employed through Rubicor at the Telstra centre will be given the opportunity to move to a new provider, being sought by Telstra.