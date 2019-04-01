Menu
Moonee Tavern hold-up
News

Staff held at gunpoint 'fortunate' to avoid injury: police

Jasmine Minhas
by
1st Apr 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM
EMPLOYEES at a Coffs Coast pub were held at gunpoint after three unidentified men smashed through a panel and forced their way into the premises, police have told media this morning.

Det Acting Insp Peter O'Reilly said Moonee Beach Tavern had closed when the incident took place just after 11pm last night.

The men, armed with a machete, screw driver and a gun, threatened a total of four employees inside the venue.

"They (the men) forced the staff to lie on the ground and made a number of demands," Det Acting Insp O'Reilly said.

One of the staff members was forced to open the safe, and the men proceeded to steal the cash contained inside.

Det Acting Insp O'Reilly said the men, dressed in dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves, stole personal belongings from the staff before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

"It's very fortunate no one was injured," he said.

A crime scene was established at the venue, and a second was later established at Bucca Rd where the stolen vehicle was found.

Police are now calling on the public for assistance to help locate the men, particularly those who were around Moonee Marketplace or Bucca Rd last night.

armed robbery coffs clarence police district moonee beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

